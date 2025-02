Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 55.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 121.65 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 55.07% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 121.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.65114.786.126.394.984.381.761.051.070.69

