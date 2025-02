Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 1415.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 522.06% to Rs 951.87 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 1415.77% to Rs 137.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 522.06% to Rs 951.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 153.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.951.87153.0225.2411.16218.7727.72180.4213.16137.489.07

