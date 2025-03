Patanjali Foods has allotted 1,82,671 equity shares under ESOP on 13 March 2025. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 72,39,89,706 comprising of 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 72,43,55,048 comprising of 36, 21,77,524 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up.

