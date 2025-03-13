JSW Energy partners with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW supercritical power plant

JSW Energy said that it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) for a Greenfield 1,600 MW (2 x 800 MW) supercritical thermal power plant.

Additionally, concerning the Utkal thermal power plant (2 x 350 MW), the company has received the commercial operation date (CoD) certificate for Unit-2. This solidifies its commitment to supporting the growing energy demand with reliable and efficient power solutions.

The 1,600 MW Greenfield thermal power project, to be constructed in Salboni, West Bengal, is scheduled for commissioning in 5 years. A PPA for the entire 1,600 MW capacity has been signed with WBSEDCL for 25 years. The plant will utilize domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (IV) policy.

The commissioning of Unit-2 of the Utkal Thermal Power Plant, ahead of the upcoming high-demand season, plays a crucial role in meeting the nation's growing base load demand. The Utkal Thermal Power Plant utilizes domestic coal and sells power through the merchant market and bilateral contracts.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director (JMD) and CEO, JSW Energy, said, I am pleased to announce the signing of a PPA with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW thermal plants in Salboni. This is the largest Greenfield capacity and the largest PPA signed by JSW Energy. This project is poised to significantly boost local employment opportunities and contribute to the region's economic growth while ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for years to come.

Additionally, we have successfully commissioned Unit-2 of the Utkal Thermal Power Plant, which comes at a crucial time as we prepare for the upcoming high-demand season. Both plants benefit from the strategic advantage of being located near coal blocks, which results in lower operational costs. These milestones not only enhance our operational capacity but also underscore our commitment to energy security and demonstrate our exceptional execution capabilities.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power, with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell marginally 0.8% to Rs 2,640.04 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,661.41 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 517.15 on the BSE.

