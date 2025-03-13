PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

K E C International Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2025.

PB Fintech Ltd crashed 5.66% to Rs 1324.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30694 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 675. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31996 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 1037. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29088 shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 261.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85468 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 24.59. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

