Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering bags Rs 1319 cr Kondhane Dam project from CIDCO

Patel Engineering bags Rs 1319 cr Kondhane Dam project from CIDCO

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patel Engineering announced that CIDCO has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 1,318.89 crore to the company for the construction of the Kondhane Dam and its allied works using Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) Technology.

PEL had earlier been declared the L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

The project is located in Village Kondhane, Taluka Karjat, District Raigad in the state of Maharashtra, and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.

The scope of works includes Civil Works for the dam construction having a length of 1209m and 83m height along it's allied works as well as Hydro Mechanical and Electrical works including 3 radial gates and electrical & manual gate control and other electrification works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Radico Khaitan, Coforge, CAMS, Senores Pharma, Indian Hotels

Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Siel Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story