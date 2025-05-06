Patel Engineering bags Rs 1319 cr Kondhane Dam project from CIDCO

Patel Engineering announced that CIDCO has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 1,318.89 crore to the company for the construction of the Kondhane Dam and its allied works using Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) Technology.

PEL had earlier been declared the L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

The project is located in Village Kondhane, Taluka Karjat, District Raigad in the state of Maharashtra, and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.

The scope of works includes Civil Works for the dam construction having a length of 1209m and 83m height along it's allied works as well as Hydro Mechanical and Electrical works including 3 radial gates and electrical & manual gate control and other electrification works.

