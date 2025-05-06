Stock Alert: Radico Khaitan, Coforge, CAMS, Senores Pharma, Indian Hotels

RBL Bank and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

Radico Khaitan, Godrej Consumer Products, Shipping Corp, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Avalon Technologies, Bank of Baroda, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, eMudhra, Hindustan Petroleum Corp., JBM Auto, Kajaria Ceramics, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Vedant Fashions, Mahanagar Gas, Paradeep Phosphates, One 97 Communications, Piramal Enterprises, Polycab India will declare their result later today.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported a 10.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.02 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 103.50 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 14.7 % YoY to Rs 356.17 crore in Q4 FY25.

Coforge reported a 20.81% jump in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 305.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 253.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 4.66% QoQ to Rs 3,409.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Indian Hotels consolidated net profit jumped 25% to Rs 522.30 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 417.76 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 27.3% YoY to Rs 2425.14 crore in Q4 FY25.

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit increased 15% to Rs 73 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 63.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales climbed 16.4% QoQ to Rs 530.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Senores Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement with with Wockhardt to acquire USFDA-approved Topiramate tablets, used to treat epilepsy and migraine. The market size of Topiramate Tablet in the US was $111.47 million.

Ircon International received an order worth Rs 187 crore from Kerala State IT Infrastructure for the construction of a dedicated rural industrial park in Thiruvananthapuram.

