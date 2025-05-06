Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 22.22% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.25% to Rs 8.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.58% to Rs 116.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.5123.33 52 116.2585.74 36 OPM %3.3520.19 -9.8312.69 - PBDT1.014.99 -80 12.4912.57 -1 PBT-0.454.52 PL 7.9211.14 -29 NP2.383.06 -22 8.748.00 9

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

