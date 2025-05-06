Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 22.22% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.25% to Rs 8.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.58% to Rs 116.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

35.5123.33116.2585.743.3520.199.8312.691.014.9912.4912.57-0.454.527.9211.142.383.068.748.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News