Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net Loss of Tahmar Enterprises reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.99% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.312.34 -87 3.875.45 -29 OPM %-848.39-94.87 --206.46-45.14 - PBDT-1.90-0.17 -1018 -2.540.15 PL PBT-1.92-0.19 -911 -2.600.07 PL NP-1.94-0.19 -921 -2.610.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 42.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story