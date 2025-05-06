JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.74% to Rs 171.87 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions reported to Rs 55.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 66.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.74% to Rs 171.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.72% to Rs 14.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.84% to Rs 824.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1304.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

171.87341.97824.071304.8294.0518.8358.3251.1576.91-84.1937.8972.0275.40-85.6731.8666.9055.66-66.6614.7547.16

