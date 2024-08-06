Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Patel Engineering consortium bags Govt. of Maharashtra project of Rs 317.60 cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
The Office of the Executive Engineer, Government of Maharashtra has awarded Patel Engineering (PEL) along with its JV Partner a Rs. 317.60 crore contract for the works involving Construction of water lifting arrangement work for first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical component & allied works.

The project is to be completed in a period of 24 months.

The said project is located in the State of Maharashtra and the project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 35%.

The scope of work involves Construction of water lifting arrangement work for LIS 1 to 12 of first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including approach channel, Rising Main, Pumping Machinery, Switchyard and all allied works of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical component.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

