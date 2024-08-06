A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 76.57 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 1.97% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 76.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.5769.6680.5876.8319.9719.7719.0418.9014.5114.23

