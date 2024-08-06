A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 76.57 croreNet profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 1.97% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 76.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.5769.66 10 OPM %80.5876.83 -PBDT19.9719.77 1 PBT19.0418.90 1 NP14.5114.23 2
