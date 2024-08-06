IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.50% to Rs 1250.83 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 114.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.50% to Rs 1250.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 737.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1250.83737.9442.4332.0614.43-39.80-116.08-122.18-114.93-114.84

