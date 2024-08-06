Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Motherson Sumi, Deepak Nitrite, Tata Chemicals, ONGC

Securities in F&O Ban: Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart, and RBL Bank. Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart, and RBL Bank. Upcoming result: Tata Power, Vedanta, TVS Motor, Lupin, 3M India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Blue Star, BOSCH, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Cummins India, EIH Hotels, Fortis Healthcare, Fusion MicroFinance, Gland Pharma, Graphite India, Gujarat Gas, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, IIFL Finance, Indigo Paints, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Linde India, NCC, Power Finance Corporation of India, PI Industries, PB Fintech, Raymond. Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,159.9 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1,612.5 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.84% YoY to Rs 38,506.4 crore in Q1 FY25. The growth was impacted by currency devaluation in Africa. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 211, up 5.5% as compared to Rs 200 in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declined 67.63% to Rs 190 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 587 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue dropped 10.18% to Rs 3,789 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4,218 crore in Q1 FY24.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported 11.19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,235.64 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 11,526.53 crore posted previous quarter. Revenue fell marginally YoY to Rs 1,66,567.75 crore.

V-mart Retail reported standalone net profit of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 16% to Rs 786 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 679 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Heaxacoms standalone net profit surged to Rs 511 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 223 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 2% YoY to Rs 1,911 crore in Q1 FY25.

Deepak Nitrite reported 35% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 150 crore in Q1FY24. Revenue jumped 23% YoY to Rs 2,167 crore during the quarter.

Motherson Sumis consolidated net profit jumped 21.1% YoY to Rs 149 crore during the quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 2,185 crore, up 16.7% as compared with Rs 1,872 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

BLS Internationals consolidated net profit jumped 70% YoY to Rs 121 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 71 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 29% YoY to Rs 493 crore in Q1 FY25. The companys board approves raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via QIP.

BEML reported net loss of Rs 70 crore during the quarter as compared with net loss of Rs 75 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 9.9% to Rs 634 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 577 crore in Q1 FY24.

