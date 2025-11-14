Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 222.44 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 73.33% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.222.44195.337.447.2416.6610.7113.527.9110.145.85

