Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.08% to Rs 22.04 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 79.05% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 73.08% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.0481.8714.389.452.585.261.704.240.663.15

