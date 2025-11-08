BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 67.32 crore

Net loss of BIGBLOC Construction reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 67.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.3251.662.8114.850.475.13-3.701.88-1.192.13

