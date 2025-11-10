Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Apollo Tyres announced that its board will meet on 13 November 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

Meanwhile, the board will also review un-audited financial results (standalone& consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2025.

Additionally, the company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, 14 November 2025, at 3:30 PM IST to discuss its financial and operational performance for Q2 FY26.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

The company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The counter rose 1.83% to settle at Rs 515.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

