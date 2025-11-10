Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Apollo Tyres announced that its board will meet on 13 November 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.Meanwhile, the board will also review un-audited financial results (standalone& consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2025.
Additionally, the company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, 14 November 2025, at 3:30 PM IST to discuss its financial and operational performance for Q2 FY26.
Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.
The company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The counter rose 1.83% to settle at Rs 515.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app