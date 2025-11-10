Apollo Tyres' board to mull fund raising plan on 13 Nov

Apollo Tyres announced that its board will meet on 13 November 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

Meanwhile, the board will also review un-audited financial results (standalone& consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2025.

Additionally, the company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, 14 November 2025, at 3:30 PM IST to discuss its financial and operational performance for Q2 FY26.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

The company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.