Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 58.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 113.50 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 58.13% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 113.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113.5082.839.139.327.825.356.794.325.063.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp