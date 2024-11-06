PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.81% to Rs 1167.23 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech reported to Rs 50.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.81% to Rs 1167.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 811.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1167.23811.63-0.67-11.0289.640.8860.25-21.4350.67-20.24

