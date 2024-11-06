Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 738.20 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 21.51% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 738.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 607.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales738.20607.57 22 OPM %18.5718.09 -PBDT111.0092.28 20 PBT87.3169.70 25 NP73.9560.86 22

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

