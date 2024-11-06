CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 738.20 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 21.51% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 738.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 607.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.738.20607.5718.5718.09111.0092.2887.3169.7073.9560.86

