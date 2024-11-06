Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 376.82 crore

Net Loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 376.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.376.82307.61-0.45-0.55-5.282.59-14.52-5.65-11.67-5.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News