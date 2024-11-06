Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 1707.46 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 1.85% to Rs 281.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 276.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 1707.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1707.461363.16 25 OPM %26.3928.42 -PBDT457.84424.30 8 PBT373.69366.42 2 NP281.81276.68 2

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

