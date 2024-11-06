Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 1707.46 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 1.85% to Rs 281.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 276.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 1707.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1707.461363.1626.3928.42457.84424.30373.69366.42281.81276.68

