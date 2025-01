PCBL consolidated net profit declines 37.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 2010.00 crore

Net profit of PCBL declined 37.07% to Rs 93.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 147.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 2010.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1656.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2010.001656.7615.7916.84210.71253.74124.05201.0993.05147.87

