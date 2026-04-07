PDS jumps after bagging sourcing mandate from US-based value retail chain

PDS rose 6.10% to Rs 307 after the company secured a strategic sourcing mandate worth around Rs 450 crore from a leading US-based value retailer, marking a key step in expanding its footprint in the US market.

The global fashion infrastructure platform has entered a Sourcing-as-a-Service (SaaS) contract to provide end-to-end sourcing support leveraging its network across vendor management, compliance, and supply chain execution.

The US retailer operates across urban and rural markets, offering a broad range of everyday essentials, apparel, home products, and seasonal merchandise at value price points, serving a wide consumer base nationwide.

Under the agreement, the engagement, expected to generate sourcing volumes of Rs 450 crore initially, will be executed through PDS subsidiary GSCL, led by Michael Yee, who joined the platform over the past year to scale US operations and deepen strategic relationships.

Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, said: "In an environment marked by macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving consumer demand, securing this partnership reflects the resilience of the PDS platform and the strength of our global ecosystem. Our widespread sourcing network, deep relationships, and ability to deliver agile solutions continue to position us as a partner of choice for leading global retailers." Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, added: "Our continued investments in cost transformation, digital capabilities, and AI-led initiatives have strengthened our sourcing platform and enhanced our value proposition. This partnership is a testament to the robustness of our operating model and our ability to deliver scalable, efficient, and innovative solutions. We remain confident in executing this engagement successfully while continuing to build a strong, future-ready sourcing platform."