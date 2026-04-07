PDS secures SaaS contract with leading US based value retailer

PDS has entered a Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) contract with a leading US based value retailer.

Under this engagement, PDS will provide support through its end-to-end sourcing capabilities, leveraging its global network across vendor management, compliance, and supply chain execution. The customer, a leading value retail chain in the United States with a strong presence across urban and rural markets, offers a wide assortment of everyday essentials including consumables, apparel, home products, and seasonal merchandise at value price points, serving a broad customer base.

The contract is expected to drive sourcing volumes of approximately Rs 450 crore (~$50mn), with potential to scale up gradually.