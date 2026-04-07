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PDS secures SaaS contract with leading US based value retailer

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Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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PDS has entered a Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) contract with a leading US based value retailer.

Under this engagement, PDS will provide support through its end-to-end sourcing capabilities, leveraging its global network across vendor management, compliance, and supply chain execution. The customer, a leading value retail chain in the United States with a strong presence across urban and rural markets, offers a wide assortment of everyday essentials including consumables, apparel, home products, and seasonal merchandise at value price points, serving a broad customer base.

The contract is expected to drive sourcing volumes of approximately Rs 450 crore (~$50mn), with potential to scale up gradually.

The engagement will be executed through PDS subsidiary, GSCL under the leadership of Michael Yee, who will play a key role in driving execution. Having been onboarded onto the PDS platform over the past year, Michael Yee, through GSCL, is leading PDS' efforts to scale its US business, with a focus on deepening customer engagement and strengthening PDS' strategic inroads into the US market. The onboarding of this contract represents a meaningful step in that direction, aligned with the Group's strategy of strengthening its presence in key markets through on-ground leadership and execution capabilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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