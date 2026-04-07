KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 8.32% over last one month compared to 0.29% gain in BSE Utilities index and 6.57% drop in the SENSEX

KPI Green Energy Ltd fell 2.82% today to trade at Rs 379.65. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.69% to quote at 5313.81. The index is up 0.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nava Ltd decreased 1.91% and NTPC Ltd lost 1.65% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 4.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 8.32% over last one month compared to 0.29% gain in BSE Utilities index and 6.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 150 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 562.6 on 16 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 335.55 on 09 May 2025.