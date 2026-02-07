Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 croreNet profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 5.35% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1022.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1170.181022.53 14 OPM %8.208.93 -PBDT81.3273.08 11 PBT58.9553.70 10 NP53.2656.27 -5
