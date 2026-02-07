Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 5.35% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 1170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1022.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1170.181022.538.208.9381.3273.0858.9553.7053.2656.27

