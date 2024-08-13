Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 35.98% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 894.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1052.80894.219.349.3384.7571.0667.6657.5565.3548.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp