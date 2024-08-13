Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 croreNet profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 35.98% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 894.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1052.80894.21 18 OPM %9.349.33 -PBDT84.7571.06 19 PBT67.6657.55 18 NP65.3548.06 36
