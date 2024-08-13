Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 35.98% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 1052.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 894.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1052.80894.21 18 OPM %9.349.33 -PBDT84.7571.06 19 PBT67.6657.55 18 NP65.3548.06 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story