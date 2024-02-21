PennWhite sets up subsidiary in India

To tap market for premium foam control solutions

PennWhite, UK announced that it is expanding its direct presence in the Indian market through setting up of a subsidiary in India viz., PennWhite India effective 08 February 2024.

PennWhite, based in Middlewich (UK) is a leading manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the FoamDoctor brand which is sold in more than 40 countries. A wide range of other speciality chemicals are also manufactured to service the needs of long term customers. PennWhite's processing aids play an essential part in the products of the world's biggest brands; most consumers may not realise that many of their everyday products have been touched by our specialist processing aids, which are widely used in a wide range of applications, like food & food processing, wastewater treatment, upstream and downstream oil, increasingly in the coatings and adhesives industry.

The company was acquired in November 2022 by Manali Petrochemicals. PennWhite India will enable the company to address the growing needs of the Indian market for premium foam control solutions.

