Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2024.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Palash Securities Ltd tumbled 9.42% to Rs 126.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2973 shares in the past one month.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd lost 8.91% to Rs 14.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 13.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd plummeted 7.35% to Rs 99.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77318 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd dropped 6.81% to Rs 41.22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Growington Ventures India standalone net profit rises 546.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 18300.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd partners with OutSystems to bring high performance low-code platform to enterprises in India

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

INR Exhibits Least Volatility Among Major Currencies In January, Notes RBI

Ericsson and Airtel demonstrate 5G high-band functionality on Airtel network

Transport Corporation of India allots 17,475 equity shares under ESOP

Patel Engineering JV wins Rs 525.36 cr project of Govt. of Telangana

Volumes spurt at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story