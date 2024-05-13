Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) declined 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.64% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.61 -100 4.404.37 1 OPM %019.67 -9.7719.45 - PBDT0.050.20 -75 0.873.18 -73 PBT0.050.20 -75 0.873.18 -73 NP0.050.20 -75 0.873.18 -73

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

