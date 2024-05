SpiceJet will commence daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Phuket from 31 May 2024. The departing flight from Delhi will take off at 9:00 AM, arriving in Phuket at 3:15 PM. The return flight departs Phuket at 4:15 PM, arriving in Delhi at 7:20 PM

This new service will complement the airline's existing operations to Bangkok from Kolkata and Delhi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel