Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.09% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.5716.54-34.5336.46-4.505.56-5.104.70-5.124.64

