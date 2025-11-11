Barometers pare losses; IT shares advance for 2nd day

The domestic equity indices erased all earlier losses and traded with significant gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark. IT shares extended gains for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 304.86 points or 0.36% to 83,840.21. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.05 points or 0.48% to 25,696.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,839 shares rose and 2,265 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index added 0.90% to 36,009.35. The index rallied 2.53% in the two consecutive trading session. Persistent Systems (up 2.11%), Coforge (up 1.74%), HCL Technologies (up 1.23%), Infosys (up 0.97%) and Wipro (up 0.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.45%), LTIMindtree (up 0.41%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.19%) and Mphasis (up 0.1%) added. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.14% to 6.481 from the previous close of 6.490. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5825 compared with its close of 83.7300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement added 0.50% to Rs 124,592. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 99.67. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.116. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 22 cents or 0.34 to $63.84 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Forge jumped 2.20% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 23% to Rs 299.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 243.29 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 9.31% YoY to Rs 4,031.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.