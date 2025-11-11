ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 16,580 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 1,448 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 11 November 2025 at 12:03 p.m. IST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News