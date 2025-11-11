Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy has commissioned its first and India's largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant, marking a significant milestone in the nation's clean energy transition. The project is under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche I. Strategically located adjacent to the JSW Steel facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the plant will supply green hydrogen directly to the DRI unit for low-carbon steel production.

Under a seven-year offtake agreement with JSW Steel, the plant will supply 3,800 tons per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, along with green oxygen of 30,000 TPA. This forms part of the Company's 6,800 TPA allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Additionally, the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JSW Steel to progressively supply 85,00090,000 TPA of green hydrogen and 720,000 TPA of green oxygen by 2030.

These initiatives align with the Company's sustainability vision and India's green hydrogen plan of ~5 MTPA by 2030, reinforcing JSW Energy's position as a front-runner in driving the country's clean energy transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Labour force participation rate holds steady, unemployment rate eases to 5.2%

Sensex, Nifty trades with modest losses; PSU bank shares decline

Britannia Industries slides as CEO Varun Berry steps down

Vikran receives LoA for Solar project worth Rs 1641.97 cr

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story