JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy has commissioned its first and India's largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant, marking a significant milestone in the nation's clean energy transition. The project is under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche I. Strategically located adjacent to the JSW Steel facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the plant will supply green hydrogen directly to the DRI unit for low-carbon steel production.
Under a seven-year offtake agreement with JSW Steel, the plant will supply 3,800 tons per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, along with green oxygen of 30,000 TPA. This forms part of the Company's 6,800 TPA allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Additionally, the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JSW Steel to progressively supply 85,00090,000 TPA of green hydrogen and 720,000 TPA of green oxygen by 2030.
These initiatives align with the Company's sustainability vision and India's green hydrogen plan of ~5 MTPA by 2030, reinforcing JSW Energy's position as a front-runner in driving the country's clean energy transformation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app