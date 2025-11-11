JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy has commissioned its first and India's largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant, marking a significant milestone in the nation's clean energy transition. The project is under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche I. Strategically located adjacent to the JSW Steel facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the plant will supply green hydrogen directly to the DRI unit for low-carbon steel production.

Under a seven-year offtake agreement with JSW Steel, the plant will supply 3,800 tons per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, along with green oxygen of 30,000 TPA. This forms part of the Company's 6,800 TPA allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).