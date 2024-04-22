Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 2590.53 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 25.37% to Rs 315.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 2590.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2254.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.72% to Rs 1093.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 921.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 9821.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8350.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2590.532254.47 15 9821.598350.59 18 OPM %17.5418.47 -17.0618.19 - PBDT475.41410.31 16 1756.981542.41 14 PBT395.49340.59 16 1447.611270.51 14 NP315.32251.51 25 1093.49921.09 19

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

