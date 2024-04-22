Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 2590.53 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 25.37% to Rs 315.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 2590.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2254.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.72% to Rs 1093.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 921.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 9821.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8350.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2590.532254.479821.598350.5917.5418.4717.0618.19475.41410.311756.981542.41395.49340.591447.611270.51315.32251.511093.49921.09

