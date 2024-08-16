Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4864.9, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4864.9, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. Persistent Systems Ltd has slipped around 0.64% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4875.05, up 2.2% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 97.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 74.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar Hospital vandalism: HC fumes at Mamata govt; CBI to probe mob attack

\Will back candidate announced by Cong, NCP (SP) as CM face of MVA: Uddhav

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex atop 80K, vaults 1,000 pts; Nifty above 24,400; IT, realty shares shine

LG govt has shaken up administration: NC asks EC to suspend transfer

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story