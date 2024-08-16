Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4864.9, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index. Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4864.9, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. Persistent Systems Ltd has slipped around 0.64% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4875.05, up 2.2% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 97.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 74.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

