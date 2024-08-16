Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 2.73%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2820.25, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.23% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2820.25, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 0.03% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25093.5, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2813, up 2.4% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 79.23% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News