Wipro Ltd gains for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 512.85, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.82% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% jump in NIFTY and a 31.11% jump in the Nifty IT index. Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 512.85, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 10.53% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 514.1, up 3.41% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 22.82% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% jump in NIFTY and a 31.11% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

