Tata Consultancy Services Ltd soars 2.47%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4401.25, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.1% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% gain in NIFTY and a 31.11% gain in the Nifty IT index. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4401.25, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 1.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4409.8, up 2.6% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

