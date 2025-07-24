Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Persistent System reported 7.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 424.94 crore on 2.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,333.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit and revenue 38.7% and 21.8% QoQ in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 555.41 crore, up 9.94% QoQ and 63.9% YoY.

EBIT in the June 2025 quarter, EBIT improved 2.5% to Rs 517.81 crore, compared to Rs 505.29 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin also increased to 15.5%, up from 14% in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $389.7 million in Q1 FY26, up 18.8% YoY and 3.9% QoQ. The order booking for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025, was at $520.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $385.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms. Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Persistent, said: We delivered our 21st sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 3.9% Q-o-Q and 18.8% Y-o-Y, while sustaining operating margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance reflects the strength of our AI-led, platform-driven strategy, focus on customer value creation, and our ability to unlock measurable outcomes.