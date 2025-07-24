Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Persistent System reported 7.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 424.94 crore on 2.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,333.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit and revenue 38.7% and 21.8% QoQ in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 555.41 crore, up 9.94% QoQ and 63.9% YoY.

EBIT in the June 2025 quarter, EBIT improved 2.5% to Rs 517.81 crore, compared to Rs 505.29 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin also increased to 15.5%, up from 14% in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $389.7 million in Q1 FY26, up 18.8% YoY and 3.9% QoQ.

The order booking for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025, was at $520.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $385.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Persistent, said: We delivered our 21st sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 3.9% Q-o-Q and 18.8% Y-o-Y, while sustaining operating margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance reflects the strength of our AI-led, platform-driven strategy, focus on customer value creation, and our ability to unlock measurable outcomes.

Our innovation-led execution and sharp focus on talent continue to drive momentum. This has earned us recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2025 for Digital Engineering Services and in the Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-Gen Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025. We are also proud to achieve top rankings in Extels Asia Executive Team survey for Investor Relations and stakeholder trust.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries.

The scrip tumbled 7.16% to Rs 5204.00 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q1 PAT drops 79% YoY to Rs 7 cr

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story