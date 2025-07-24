APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 22.78% to Rs 237.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4777.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5002.814777.127.446.31364.31298.52309.95252.02237.17193.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News