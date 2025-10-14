Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 277.65, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 15.09% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 277.65, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 0.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35288, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.21 lakh shares in last one month.