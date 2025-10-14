ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.65% to Rs 1422.46 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 19.67% to Rs 424.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 529.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 1422.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1422.461706.6571.5268.44612.27749.75571.63711.15424.98529.04

