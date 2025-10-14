Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.74, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 1.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.74, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 0.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26698.15, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.98 lakh shares in last one month.