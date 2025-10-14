Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with moderate cuts in the mid- afternoon trade, influenced by weak global cues and foreign fund outflows. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark. Metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 273.88 points or 0.34% to 82,043.58. The Nifty 50 index declined 81.05 points or 0.32% to 25,145.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.94%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,246 shares rose and 2,869 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal fell 1.38% to 10,076.45. In the previous three sessions, the index declined by 2.70%.

Hindustan Copper (down 3.23%), Welspun Corp (down 3.21%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.77%), Tata Steel (down 1.9%) and JSW Steel (down 1.61%), NMDC (down 1.59%), Jindal Steel (down 1.59%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.47%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.99%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.93%) declined.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (up 0.69%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.01%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.11% to 6.511 as compared with previous close 6.510.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7950 compared with its close of 88.6800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2025 settlement added 1.01% to Rs 125,892.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.38.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.13% to 4.011.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement fell $1.19 or 1.88% to $63.54 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt decline

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Renaissance Global allots 25,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 40,000 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story