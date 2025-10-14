Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares decline for 3rd day

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 273.88 points or 0.34% to 82,043.58. The Nifty 50 index declined 81.05 points or 0.32% to 25,145.25.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.94%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,246 shares rose and 2,869 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal fell 1.38% to 10,076.45. In the previous three sessions, the index declined by 2.70%.
Hindustan Copper (down 3.23%), Welspun Corp (down 3.21%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.77%), Tata Steel (down 1.9%) and JSW Steel (down 1.61%), NMDC (down 1.59%), Jindal Steel (down 1.59%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.47%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.99%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.93%) declined.
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (up 0.69%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.01%) added.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.11% to 6.511 as compared with previous close 6.510.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7950 compared with its close of 88.6800 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2025 settlement added 1.01% to Rs 125,892.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.38.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.13% to 4.011.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement fell $1.19 or 1.88% to $63.54 a barrel.
