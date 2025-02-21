Pfizer partners with Mylan for marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

Pfizer has announced that it has entered into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of two of its brands, Ativan and Pacitane.

The agreement is for a period of five years and applies within the territory of India.

Mylan has a strong presence in the Central Nervous System (CNS) therapy area, supported by skilled resources that engage with super specialists such as neurologists and psychiatrists. This collaboration with Mylan will enhance the distribution and in-clinic presence of Pfizers products.

Pfizer is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, trading, and export of pharmaceutical products.

The pharma company's net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 127.60 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 124.11 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 0.4% year on year to Rs 537.99 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Pfizer shed 0.41% to Rs 4,095.55 on the BSE.

