Sensex, Nifty decline for 4th day; auto shares tumble

The key domestic indices ended with moderate losses on Friday, declining for the fourth consecutive day, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. retaliatory tariffs and continued FII selling, which dampened risk sentiment. The Nifty ended a tad below the 22,800 level.

Barring the Nifty Metal index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 424.90 points or 0.56% to 75,311.06. The Nifty 50 index declined 117.25 points or 0.51% to 22,795.90. In the past four trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined by 0.90% and 0.71%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.43%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,701 shares rose and 2,241 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.03% to 14. 53.

Economy:

Also Read

The Flash India Manufacturing PMI for February registered at 60.6, up from a final reading of 57.7 in January. While most of the sub-components of the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI retreated compared to January, the index decreased from 57.7 in January to 57.1 in February. Despite this dip, the latest reading remains well above the long-term average of 54.1, signaling a robust improvement in the sector's overall health.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, Rapid restocking around the world continues to lift new export orders. A healthy acceleration in orders and output is keeping firms optimistic about the future. Input prices eased while output prices rose at a faster pace, leading to improved margins, especially for goods producers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JTL Industries rose 0.09%. The company was granted permission by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to commence operations at the RCI Industries & Technologies plant.

Kamat Hotels (India) rose 1.74% after the company signed a management agreement for the operation and management of the Orchid Hotel located in Mandavi, Kutch District, Gujarat.

Dee Development Engineers declined 1.16%. The company has announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 27 crore for the supply of fittings for a thermal power plant.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India declined 2.86%. The company has reported 1% rise in net profit to Rs 46.35 crore on a 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 170.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24. Total operating expenditure rose by 13.8% YoY to Rs 111.50 crore in Q3 FY25.

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) declined 2.43%. The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Motherson Treasury Strategy (MT), within the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the United Arab Emirates.

Easy Trip Planners shed 1.13%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to promote South Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists.

NTPC Green rose 0.38%. The company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power to support the acceleration of green energy objectives and the Government of Indias efforts toward a carbon-neutral economy.

Grindwell Norton slipped 1.54%. The company's board approved the appointment of Venugopal Shanbhag as managing director (MD) for a five-year term, effective from 1 April 2025.

Global Markets:

European markets advanced, while most Asian stocks ended higher on Friday as investors awaited earnings reports.

The ongoing worries about U.S. trade tariffs and the prospect of sustained high interest rates. However, strong earnings from Alibaba fueled a rally in Hong Kong.

Japanese stocks were little changed after stronger-than-expected January inflation data. Headline national CPI jumped to a two-year high of 4.0% year-on-year in January, up from 3.6% the previous month, according to government data. Core CPI, excluding fresh food and energy costs, rose slightly to 2.5% year-on-year from 2.4% in the prior month. This data strengthens the case for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese manufacturing activity contracted for the eighth consecutive month in February. The Au Jibun Bank manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.9 in February, slightly better than January's 48.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

U.S. stocks declined overnight after weak earnings from Walmart, raising concerns about a slowing economy. Wall Street also saw some profit-taking after the S&P 500 reached a series of record highs this week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 6,117.63, the NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5% to 19,962.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1% to 44,176.90.

Walmart Inc. stabilized in after-hours trading after falling 6.5% during Thursday's session due to weaker-than-expected earnings for the December quarter. Walmart's losses affected other retail stocks amid concerns that U.S. consumer spendinga key economic driverwas cooling after a strong year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News